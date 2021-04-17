Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.19).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Centamin from GBX 143 ($1.87) to GBX 133 ($1.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Centamin news, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

CEY opened at GBX 113.95 ($1.49) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.80. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

