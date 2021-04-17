Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

