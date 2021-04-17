Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $60.04. 2,025,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,184. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $60.09.

