Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.75. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,136. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $233.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of -2.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

