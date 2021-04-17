Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CNTG opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

