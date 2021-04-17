Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 127,848 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of GrafTech International worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 76.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

EAF stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

