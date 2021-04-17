Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Switch worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Switch by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Switch by 250.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SWCH opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Truist started coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

