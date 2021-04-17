Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AerCap worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $3,163,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 762.5% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 202,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 179,440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

AER stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

