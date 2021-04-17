Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PetIQ by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $39.29.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $52,785,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,582,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,733,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

