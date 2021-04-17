Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Avid Technology worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Avid Technology by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $742,415 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.