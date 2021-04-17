Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 38,652 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 935,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MBIA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MBIA by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MBIA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MBIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBI opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

