Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.40. The company has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

