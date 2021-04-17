Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 5,520 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after buying an additional 7,891,632 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,366,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,551,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after buying an additional 428,429 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

