ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,860. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.76. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
