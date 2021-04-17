ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,860. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.76. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

