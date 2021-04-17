Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,827.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,543.68.

CMG stock opened at $1,542.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,445.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,383.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $758.60 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 177.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

