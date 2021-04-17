Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 184.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,512. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

