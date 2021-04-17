Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.63 million.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

