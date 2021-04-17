Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.
Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. 510,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,156,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
