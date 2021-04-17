Citigroup Raises Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.