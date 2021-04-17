City Holding Co. Purchases 1,395 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $271.36. 1,049,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,808. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $269.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.