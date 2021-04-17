City Holding Co. Sells 153 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $208.55. 4,341,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $207.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.