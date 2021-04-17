Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

CLZNY stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

