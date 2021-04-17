Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,150,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,180. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

