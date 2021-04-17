Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,350 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,489,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,441,553.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,495,580.50.

On Monday, February 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,680 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $3,920,687.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $4,078,625.00.

NYSE NET opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -190.35 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

