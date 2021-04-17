Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,350 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,489,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,441,553.50.
  • On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,495,580.50.
  • On Monday, February 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,680 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $3,920,687.20.
  • On Thursday, February 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $4,078,625.00.

NYSE NET opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -190.35 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit