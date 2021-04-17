CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $216.17

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.17 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07). CLS shares last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.06), with a volume of 7,248,991 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 216.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £979.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

In other CLS news, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 26,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £61,196.96 ($79,954.22). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 33,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £74,580 ($97,439.25). Insiders bought a total of 83,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,587,864 in the last 90 days.

About CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

