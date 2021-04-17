CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) & MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Head-To-Head Contrast

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CMC Materials and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials 12.79% 21.30% 9.14% MaxLinear -23.18% 3.25% 1.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CMC Materials and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 2 4 3 0 2.11 MaxLinear 0 3 6 0 2.67

CMC Materials currently has a consensus price target of $155.25, suggesting a potential downside of 18.34%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.65%. Given MaxLinear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CMC Materials and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.12 billion 4.97 $142.83 million $7.47 25.45 MaxLinear $317.18 million 9.00 -$19.90 million $0.42 91.19

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of CMC Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CMC Materials beats MaxLinear on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment provides chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) are used for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engages in pipeline and industrial materials business; provides routine and emergency maintenance services; polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission; and valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services. It also engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. has a collaboration with Facebook Connectivity to integrate silicon technologies and radio processing algorithms into Evenstar radio units. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

