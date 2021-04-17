Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 638,423 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 21.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE VIST opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

