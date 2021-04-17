Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,558 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,558 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 181,856 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,221 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,893 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
