Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $163,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

