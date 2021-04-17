Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,570 shares of company stock worth $3,025,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

