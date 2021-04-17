Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $41.95 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

