Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

IRM stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

