Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $389.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of -137.28 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.41 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,584 shares of company stock worth $80,288,310. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.