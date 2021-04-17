Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.13. Coherent posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $8,851,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,336. Coherent has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.10 and its 200-day moving average is $178.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.54.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

