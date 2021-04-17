Collective Family Office LLC Buys 123 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

NYSE:LLY opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.