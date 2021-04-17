Collective Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 25.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 120,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,054,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after acquiring an additional 90,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

CSX opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.30. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

