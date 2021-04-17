Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

