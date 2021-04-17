Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,050,498.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

