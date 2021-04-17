Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.03. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 170.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTBI shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $805.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

