Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $229.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,303. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.