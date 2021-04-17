Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 13,359 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $257,241,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,285,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,626. The company has a market capitalization of $211.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.88 and a 200 day moving average of $135.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.