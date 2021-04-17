Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 94,596 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,596 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MasTec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.55. 1,018,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,237. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.