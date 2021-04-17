Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,440 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.04.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.93. 7,262,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.75. The company has a market cap of $337.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

