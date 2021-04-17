Compound Hits 24-Hour Volume of $609.35 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $571.30 or 0.00924213 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $609.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 14,011.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,799 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

