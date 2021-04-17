Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $536,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $190.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

