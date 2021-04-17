Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.62 Million

Brokerages expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post $111.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.96 million to $116.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $152.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $479.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.24 million to $487.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $535.40 million, with estimates ranging from $510.54 million to $550.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB remained flat at $$27.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

