CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 5,582 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $613,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,538,454 shares in the company, valued at $718,706,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $425,590.98.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.

On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36.

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $113.23 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after buying an additional 58,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 183.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

