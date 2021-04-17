Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 2,493 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $55.51.

