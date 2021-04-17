Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,531. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

