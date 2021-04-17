Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 573 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $272.62. 8,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $147.37 and a 52 week high of $276.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.18.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

